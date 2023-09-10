Nigerian Cinema’s Future: Anthony Akinwunmi Richards donates book to Pan Atlantic University

By Ayo Onikoyi

For Pan Atlantic University (PAU), a non-profit institution, it is indeed a September to remember as the iconic filmmaker and CEO of Frizzle n Bizzle Films, Anthony Akinwunmi Richards, donated copies of his latest book, “Cinematic Success,” to the university.

Richards’ noble gesture aligns with his quest to contribute to the education and the nation’s film industry.

This act marks the dawn of a transformative collaboration between his company, Frizzle n Bizzle Films, and the Nollywood study centre of the PAU to nurture talent and elevate the film industry.

His book, “Cinematic Success,” is described as a treasure trove of wisdom and insights from his illustrious career, poised to inspire and guide the next generation of filmmakers.

“The Nigerian film industry, with its boundless potential, requires not only creativity but also a solid foundation of knowledge and expertise,” he expressed passionately.

Richards emphasised his aim with the book to empower aspiring filmmakers with the knowledge they need to succeed.

“Through discussions with the Director of the Nollywood Study Centre and Dean of the School of Media and Communication, Dr Ikechukwu Obiaya, we hope to collaborate on projects that will be a game-changer for the Nigerian film industry.”

The talks between Richards and Pan Atlantic University are set to revolutionise film education and industry synergy.

Plans are underway to create a dynamic collaboration that will bring together academic resources and industry expertise.

According to the filmmaker, the partnership envisions a space where students can receive hands-on training, engage with professionals, and contribute to the flourishing of the Nollywood study centre.

The Vice Chancellor of PAU, Prof. Enase Okonedo, expressed gratitude for Richards’ remarkable contribution.

Richards also appreciated Mr. Sam Igbedion, Adjunct Faculty and media Production Manager, and Mrs Afomachukwu Igbedion, Administrator of the Nollywood study centre.

While highlighting the transformative potential of their discussions, Prof. Enase Okonedo described Richards’ book as a beacon of inspiration for their students.

“Our collaboration aims to take it further,” he admitted. “Together, we envision programmes that will nurture emerging talents and foster innovation within the Nigerian film industry.”

As conversations continued to develop, PAU and Richards noted their commitment to making a lasting impact on the Nigerian film industry.

The collaboration between Frizzle n Bizzle Films and the university represents an exciting chapter in the evolution of the Nollywood study centre.

In a world where storytelling through cinema transcends boundaries, Richards’ generous gesture and quest to partner with PAU is a beacon of hope for the future of the Nigerian film industry.

As copies of “Cinematic Success” find their way into the hands of eager students, the stage is set for a new era in African cinema, marked by innovation, knowledge exchange, and cinematic excellence.