Nigerian-British Golf tournament is for connectivity – Igein

By Jacob Ajom

Chairman of the organising committee of the 2023 Nigerian-British Golf Tournament Uwamai Igein has stated that the annual event, organised by the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce provides the best platform for corporate bodies to integrate under a perfect ambiance.

Speaking at a press conference at the NBCC secretariat in Lekki Friday, Igein said “the theme of this year’s Nigerian-British Golf tournament is promotion of business, commerce and investment. It is a tournament that provides the best ambiance for business. It breaks the ice.”

He informed that the tournament which has been fixed for October 20th at the Ikeja Golf Club will feature teams from 21 corporate organisations.

“Each team will parade 4 players and the average points scored by the team is what will count,” he said.

He called on corporate bodies to identify with the tournament.

“Even if they are not participating, they can come as observers,” Igein pleaded, adding that there was a lot for corporate bodies to gain from being part of the tournament.

The Nigerian-British Golf tournament began about 8 years ago and has been hosted by both the Ikeja Golf Club and Ikoyi Club 1938, Golf section.

“We started with 12 teams, representing 12 organisations in the first edition. With the number of entries for this year’s edition, it shows that we are growing.”