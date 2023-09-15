Nigerian artist, Hsure announces new singles ‘Afro Feeling’, ‘Hosanna’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Hsure is an incredibly gifted and up-and-coming artist hailing from Nigeria. Born on July 18, 2000, in the picturesque village of Okpai Oluchi, located in the vibrant Delta State, Hsure’s artistic journey has been remarkable. His fans have much to look forward to as he has announced the release of his much-anticipated new singles titled “Afro Feelings,” and “Hosanna,” which will be unveiled on September 22, 2023. Known for consistently delivering exceptional music, Hsure recently treated his supporters to his single “Onome,” released on February 28, 2023. and his other previous single “Fall” which was released on July 22, 2022.

“Afro Feelings” is a must-stream song from Hsure, a rising artist who effortlessly blends elements of Afrobeats to create a unique and captivating sound. The track opens with infectious rhythms and buzzing beats, immediately grabbing your attention and setting the stage for Hsure’s smooth and soulful vocals to take center stage. As the song progresses, Hsure’s lyrics explore themes of love, passion, and self-discovery, adding a reflective depth to the infectious melody.

With its catchy hooks and irresistible groove, “Afro Feelings” is a true musical gem that showcases Hsure’s immense talent and promises a bright future filled with more captivating and soulful tracks. Hsure’s voice effortlessly glides over the vibrant instrumentation, creating a mesmerizing experience that keeps listeners hooked from start to finish.

The blend of Afrobeat influences and contemporary Afrobeat elements in “Afro Feelings” is a testament to Hsure’s versatility as an artist and leaves us eagerly anticipating what he has in store next. With its universal appeal and undeniable charm, this song will become a fan favorite and solidify Hsure’s place in the music industry coupled with Hosanna.

Fans eagerly await the release of Hsure’s new singles “Afro Feelings and Hosanna,” their patience will be rewarded. The artist has finally announced that the song will debut on his social media platforms. This news has sparked excitement among music enthusiasts, who can’t wait to get their hands on Hsure’s latest masterpiece.

Not only will the Single be available on Hsure’s social media, but fans will also have the opportunity to stream it on popular platforms such as Spotify, Audiomack, Apple Music, Boomplay, and YouTube music. In addition to “Afro Feelings and Hosanna” listeners can also enjoy some of Hsure’s other notable songs, like “Onome” and “Fall,” on these streaming platforms.