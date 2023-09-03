Nigerian Army’s 9 Brigade holds 15 Km march to showcase fitness, dedication

By Efe Onodjae

In a display of dedication to fitness and professionalism, the Nigerian army, 9 Brigade Ikeja Cantonment Lagos organized a 15 km walk on Friday, marking the conclusion of the second scheduled Physical Efficiency Test.

The event, according to the brigadier, served as a testament to the commitment of Nigerian Army personnel to maintain peak physical fitness and efficiency while promoting good health.

Speaking with journalists about the significance of the road march, Brigadier General Adegoke Adetuyi in charge of the 9th Brigade said, “The 15-kilometer road march is a crucial part of the activities scheduled for the second physical efficiency training for all recruits. It aims to assess their fitness for their respective tasks. The purpose is to evaluate the efficiency and fitness of our officers and soldiers for the performance of their duties. This includes an initial medical examination to ensure they are fit for duty and various physical tests such as a 3.2-kilometer dash, push-ups, sit-ups, and other demanding physical assessments.

“We walked 15 kilometers, starting from the Cantonment, passing through the airport junction, and returning to Oshodi.

“I would like to emphasize the importance of maintaining fitness and safety at all times. Military duties require both physical and mental fitness to perform efficiently. And this explains why we have morning PT and evening games, which we conduct for all personnel on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to keep them regularly fit. So, if anybody is not efficient or fit, he or she will not be able to do their job as a military man or woman.”

Brigadier General Adetuyi, from the 9th Brigade, also encouraged his personnel to uphold loyalty to the present government as a core value.