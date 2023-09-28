Nigerian Army must improve state of readiness – Obolo

File image for illustration.

The Director, Department of Land Warfare, Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Brig.-Gen. Oluremi Obolo, says the Nigerian Army must continuously improve its state of readiness for conventional warfare.

Obolo said this while delivering a paper at the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC), on Thursday in Abuja.

The title of the paper is “Enhancing the Nigerian Army Fighting Capacity for the Next 3 Years: COAS Command Philosophy in Perspective”.

He said there was need enhance fighting capacity in both conventional warfare and military operations other than war.

He added that state of readiness of all units, formations and corps should be upscale to 65 per cent by December 2025.

Obolo said that this would be in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy “To Transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-Trained, Equipped, and Highly Effective Force to Fulfill our Constitutional Responsibilities in a Joint Environment”.

He said that for the Nigerian army to improve its state of readiness, the current level of training in its schools should be sustained, while more scenario-based training and exercises be emplaced in different environment.

He added that there must be deliberate investment in emerging technologies and establishment of uncommitted fully equipped standby brigade by December 2024.

The senior officer also recommended that a special forces battalion in each Division be established, as well as implement the Nigerian Army Order of Battle (ORBAT) 2016 by 70 per cent between 2024 and 2025.

He also recommended that a new Depot Nigerian Army be established in Southern Nigeria by 2025.

The Director General of NAHFC, Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, expressed the centre’s commitment to generating ideas on how to reposition the Nigerian army for higher efficiency.

Ajunwa, represented by the Dean, Faculty of Administration, NAHFC, Maj.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, enjoined the participants to make valuable contributions to the expository of the COAS command philosophy