Nigeria@63: Don’t despair, Tinubu’ll remain true to his promises, Ganduje assures Nigerians

Abdullahi Ganduje

Omeiza Ajayi

As Nigerians celebrate the 63rd anniversary of independence, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has told Nigerians to not despair in spite of the teething challenges of the current administration, assuring of the determination of President Bola Tinubu to remain true to his ‘renewed hope’ promises.

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Edwin Olofu, disclosed that measures are already in place to reposition the country for maximum growth and development.

The APC chairman called on Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic and religious affiliations to sustain the culture of peaceful coexistence to ensure the unity and cohesion of the country.

He said; “On behalf of the entire members of the All Progressives Congress APC, I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to all Nigerians, both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion of the 63rd Independence Day celebrations. I rejoice with you. I salute you all.

“Today is indeed an auspicious day as it marks an epoch in the life of our dear nation. 63 years ago, on this very day, our beloved country was granted independence to chart its destiny and build a new nation!

“Without a doubt, you would agree with me that the journey has not been without obstacles. It has been characterized by opportunities, prospects and challenges including a three-year civil war which brought out the resilient Nigerian spirit of perseverance, industry and abiding faith in the country.

“As a party, let me restate that the APC will remain true to its promises and pledges to the people. None of these promises will escape our attention and none will be treated lightly.

“The present administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ready to live up to the Renewed Hope manifesto of the APC – to reposition Nigeria towards sustainable growth, development and economic prosperity.

“Fortunately, he has hit the ground running to fix the infrastructural and economic reversals of the previous years.

“Under this administration, Nigerians can be rest assured that it will be fine again, that their worries will be made a thing of the past, that both the youth and aged will be well secure.

“There will be sufficient jobs with decent wages, medicare, housing and other basic infrastructure that can guarantee the citizenry a better life.

“At this juncture, let me recognize and appreciate the immeasurable contributions, efforts, sacrifices and patriotism of our founding fathers. Their vision, courage and perseverance laid the foundation for the emergence of this great and inspiring nation called Nigeria”, he added.