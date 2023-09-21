Nigeria to unlock benefits of AfCFTA through National Quality Policy – NQC

By Victoria Ojeme

The National Quality Council (NQC) has said that the implementation of the Nigeria National Quality Policy will unlock the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) for Nigeria.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NQC, Osita Aboloma, said this in Abuja on Thursday during a chat with journalists.

Aboloma said the agency would assist in providing a supportive National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) for the country, which consists of Standards, Metrology, Accreditation and Conformity Assessment Services.

He said this was necessary to enhance the competitiveness of products and services made in Nigeria.

According to him, without adhering to international standards, the country may not be able to enjoy the benefits of the AfCFTA as products from Nigeria will continue to suffer rejection due to non-conformity with standards.

“When we analyse where the gaps are, we can properly advise the government on what needs to be done in the short term, medium term and long terms to ensure that trade and commerce within Nigeria, with our neighbouring countries and the rest of Africa and internationally, is going to be to the benefit of Nigeria,” he said.

Aboloma added that the agency would also convene a stakeholders’ summit on the implementation of the National Quality Policy and how it affects every facet of the Nigerian economy.

The AfCFTA is a bloc of over 1.3 billion people which was ratified in 2021 by over 47 African nations as of August last year.