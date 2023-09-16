Nigeria swinging dangerously away from true democracy, says Obi

•Cites executive, legislative, judicial corruption as reason

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said transactional politics, disrespect for the rule of law, endemic corruption in the executive, legislature and the Judiciary are pulling Nigeria dangerously away from democracy.

Obi stated this in a series of posts on his X account (formerly Twitter) as Nigeria joined other countries of the world to mark the 2023 edition of the International Democracy Day celebration, on Friday.

The LP candidate has since announced his decision to contest the Judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court which upheld the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC that President Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress won the February 25, election.

Obi wrote, “On this year’s celebration of International Democracy Day, we must remind ourselves of the need to work together to build and deepen our nation’s democracy.

“As witnessed in the country today, the mindless erosion of the very ideals and tenets on which Nigeria’s democracy was built, if not checked, will only push the nation deeper into lawlessness.

“The current trend of endemic corruption, abuse of the constitution, disrespect for the rule of law, and transactional politics which cuts across the executive, legislative and judicial arms of government, have continued to conflict with our nation’s enforcement of democracy.

“Consequently, our dear nation has continued to swing dangerously away from the boundaries of true democracy. Gradually, we are losing one of the biggest intangible assets that make a nation strong, which is respect for the rule of law.

“I call on all Nigerians to remain committed to building and reinforcing our nation’s democracy. Once again, I restate my commitment to a new and truly democratic Nigeria. I am in this struggle solely for the betterment of our society.

“My vision of a new and truly democratic Nigeria is borne out of the deep conviction that Nigeria if given good leadership as I offer to give, will be beneficial to every Nigerian. We must not give up on our nation because a new and truly democratic Nigeria is possible.”