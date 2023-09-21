Nigeria SME consulting firm explores US market

As part of a strategic move to explore new market, a Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Consulting brand, Ruack Nigeria Ltd, has made her debut in the United States.

This information was made available recently in a statement by the Lead Consultant and CEO, Mrs. Yewande Adeola Adekoya, who is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management.

She said, “We are thrilled to announce a significant milestone for our business management consulting firm as we embark on an exciting new journey, expanding our operations from Nigeria to the United States of America.

“This expansion opens up endless possibilities and paves the way for stronger ties between Africa and the USA in the world of business. Our primary mission has always been to provide top-notch advisory services, foster growth, and create mutually beneficial partnerships for startups and Small businesses.”

The SME Global Consultant revealed that with this expansion, the brand which began in Nigeria about six years ago is better positioned to facilitate and streamline business opportunities between the USA and Africa, catering to the needs of both regions.

Explaining the choice of the new market, Adekoya stated: “The United States is renowned for its vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, technological advancements, and a plethora of innovative startups.

“By establishing a presence in the USA, we aim to bridge the gap between American entrepreneurs seeking expansion into the African market and African startups aiming to tap into the vast opportunities that the USA offers.”

On how this move will further benefit her organization, she explained. “If you are a startup or business based in the USA, our expanded services provide you with access to a wealth of market knowledge, strategic insights, and a comprehensive understanding of the African business landscape.

“Whether you are considering expanding your operations into Africa or seeking to establish partnerships, we are here to guide you every step of the way.

“Similarly, for African startups and businesses looking to explore the American market, our expanded presence in the USA equips us with firsthand knowledge of the local business environment, market trends, and regulatory frameworks.”

Speaking on the organisation’s services, Adekoya, said her organization’s services encompass a wide range of areas, including business development, market research, financial advisory, strategic planning, trade support and more.

“With a team of experienced professionals and an extensive network of industry contacts, we are well-equipped to provide tailored solutions that meet your unique business needs.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey, reflecting our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, fostering economic growth, and strengthening the business ties between Africa and the USA.

“We believe that by creating a bridge of collaboration and knowledge exchange, we can unlock immense opportunities and drive sustainable development on both continents. ”

She expressed gratitude to all those who have engage with the brand locally for their continued trust and support.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our clients, partners, and supporters who have contributed to our success thus far. We are excited to embark on this new chapter and invite you all to join us on this remarkable journey at the international level,” she added.