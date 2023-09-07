Nigeria shall be free, Dele Momodu reacts to Tribunal judgement

The Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has reacted to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal verdict that upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

The five-man PEPT led by Justice Haruna Tsammani ruled in favour of Tinubu on all the petitions brought on by the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement.

On Wednesday, the panel dismissed petitions submitted by the PDP, LP and APM, during its sitting in Abuja.

Reacting to the verdict, Momodu said those who were involved in the exercise “brazenly and deliberately” turned the Constitution upside down.

He, however, said those with a good conscience should not be angry with those who delivered the judgement, adding that “Nigeria shall be free.”

Momodu, a chieftain of the PDP made this known on his X page, on Wednesday night.

“I watched in utter amazement and wonderment how our Constitution was brazenly and deliberately turned upside down by those who lack a sense of history and care less about the verdict of history,” he wrote.

“What all men and women of good conscience should have for them is pity and not anger… NIGERIA SHALL BE FREE,” he added.