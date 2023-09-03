Nigeria Rugby Union: Black Stallions to resume camping next week

By Otu Nkpoidet

In preparation for the 2024 Olympics Qualifiers, the Black Stallions of Nigeria will resume camping in Zimbabwe, for six days before the Africa Cup Sevens.

The Africa Cup Sevens will take place on September 16 and 17 at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

The Blackstallions qualified after finishing as one of the top three teams at the Pre-Olympics qualifying games held in Mauritius.

The President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation, Ademola Are, stated that the team’s goal is to become one of Africa’s top five teams and to qualify for the HBC Series rugby competition.

Are who revealed this while addressing the media on Friday, admitted that it will be a difficult assignment, but believes it is possible to complete.

He said, “The Black Stallions will leave Nigeria for Zimbabwe for the Olympics qualifier on 10th September and camp for six days before the commencement of the tourney. This is to blend the team together and perfect the coach’s strategies so as to achieve the set target.

“The set target is to pick the Olympics ticket and also join the HBC Series which is the best rugby competition in the World. At the tournament, we will face the best teams in Africa, the hosts, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, and others.

“ValueJet has been the only one that assists us with fund, the money we received from them is what we have been using for the preparation. We appeal to the Federal Government through Ministry of Sports to assist the federation as we embark on the tournament.”

Black Stallions have been placed in Pool B of Africa Men’s Sevens/Olympic 2024 Rugby qualifiers.