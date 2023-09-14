Nigeria Rugby 7s announces 12-man squad for Paris Olympic Games Qualifiers

The Black Stallions of Nigeria has announced its 12 man squad for the all-important Africa Cup 7s Tournament.

The team is presently at the Zesa Training Center in Harare for the final phase of camp ahead of the Competition which will see Nigeria play Kenya, Namibia and Zambia in pool B of the tournament to be held at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe on Saturday and Sunday 16-17 September, 2023.

Coach Steve Lewis has made three changes to the team from Mauritius bringing in forward player; Richard Adeniyi-Jones and two Playmakers; Aristide Goualin and Ogheneloyeme Macaulay.

Aristide is making a return to the Stallions 7s having debuted in 2011 Africa Cup 7s in Morrocco.

South Africa’s Blitzbokke will play Madagascar, Tunisia and Cote D’ I’voire in Pool A while the defending champions, Uganda will play hosts Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and Algeria in pool C.

Africa Cup 2013 Pools

Pool A: South Africa, Madagascar, Tunisia, Cote D’Ivoire

Pool B: Kenya, Namibia, Zambia, Nigeria

Pool C: Uganda, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Algeria