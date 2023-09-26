Nigeria rivers under threat by climate change, pollution — FG

file photo to illustrate the river

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate 2023 World Rivers Day, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Monday, raised concerns over the threat of climate change, indiscriminate pollution of water bodies and other factors.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev along with the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Esther Walson-Jack, during a press conference as part of activities lined up to mark the 2023 World Rivers Day with the theme ‘The Incredible Natural, Cultural and Re-creational Values of Rivers, Lakes and Streams in our Communities.’

Utsev in an address pointed out that World Rivers Day is a day basically set aside the world over to draw attention to the World’s river courses and other waterways in order to highlight the many benefits of rivers, increase public awareness around them and promote improved stewardship of rivers.

According to him, the annual celebration of the World Rivers Day in Nigeria has contributed to the needed awareness across the country on the importance of healthy waterways as over 1.5 million people have been sensitized in Nigeria since the maiden edition was launched two years ago.

He also added that the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has constructed about 260 dams across the country, and impounded nearly 70 billion Cubic Meters of bulk water in dam reservoirs for multipurpose uses.

He said: “According to the renowned River Advocate, Founder and Chair of World Rivers Day, Mark Angelo, Rivers in every country face an array of threats, and only our active involvement in promoting healthy practices on our rivers will guarantee their continued existence.

“Therefore, the main focus of commemorating World Rivers Day is to draw attention to the importance of the world’s waterways or river courses through advocacy and sensitization as well as seek innovative ways of improving the quality and flow of our river waters, maintaining a healthy environment for aquatic lives and ensure efficient hydrologic connectivity.

“This year’s celebration is the 18th edition with the main theme as: “the incredible natural, cultural and recreational values of rivers, lakes and streams in our communities” and the sub-theme ‘Rights of Rivers’ to give attention to the protection of rivers that are in healthy states while consciously striving to restore those that have been negatively impacted in the past.

“It may interest you to know that rivers in nearly every country face a number of threats ranging from pollution, urbanization, global warming and climate change among other anthropogenic activities.

“This phenomenon leads to alarming global degradation of rivers and other water bodies such as lakes coupled with the resulting harms to wildlife, public health and local economies.

“Therefore according to the Founder of the World Rivers Day, there is need to perceive rivers and lakes as “living entities that are entitled to fundamental rights, legal guardians and personhood”.

“Indeed, these rights are expected to be extended to the health of the watersheds, river basins, critical Stakeholders such as the indigenous communities that depend on the river as well as States that will implement the rights.”

He further stated that the Universal Declaration of River Rights will serve as panacea to the current threat of rivers in Nigeria .

“However, to ensure a paradigm shift from the current ceremonial approach to a more practical and tangible actions, governments, stakeholders and communities at all levels are expected to assume the role of river guardians and advocates to draw attention to the threats to our rivers and her rights to existence.

“As the Rights of Nature advocacy continues to gain traction around the world, Nigeria has commenced the process of adopting the ‘Universal Declaration of River Rights’ which set out the following rights, namely: the right to flow; the right to perform essential functions within its ecosystem; the right to be free from pollution; the right to feed and be fed by sustainable aquifers; the right to native biodiversity; and the right to restoration.”

Meanwhile, the Minister said in order to guarantee ecosystems stability, environmental sustainability and minimize the impacts of climate change such as low agricultural production, “we shall continue to promote Integrated Agricultural Systems using the Songhai Integrated Farming Model across the 12 RBDAs.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Esther Walson-Jack, in an address of welcome pointed out that rivers remain integral part of Nigeria’s development.

“Please, permit me to emphasize the need for us as river advocates, to synergize and collectively ramp up effort towards protecting our rivers because it is the major source of fresh water for life sustenance.

“In Nigeria as you know, many Rivers are facing severe and increasing threats associated with climate change, pollution, urbanization, population growth and industrial development. These and many more are the reasons we need to scale up our national effort towards river remediation, protection and conservation for the present and future generations”, Walson-Jack said.