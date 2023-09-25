Nigeria pays lip service to sports development – Igali

Igali

Olympic gold medalist, Daniel Igali, has lamented that Nigeria only pays lip service to sports development given the zero allocation by the government to sports federations.

Speaking to reporters at the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba, venue of the ongoing 7th National Youth Games, Igali, who is the Commissioner of Sports in Bayelsa State, said that government only draws up a budget for sports competitions.

“There is no reason why every sport in Nigeria should not go to every competition in Africa and the world. We don’t have a budget for sports in Nigeria. All we have is a miserly budget that goes into very few competitions. Other countries have big budgets for sports. It’s really painful what athletes are going through and that is why it is difficult to get that big sustainable breakthrough”, added Igali.

The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, who also has Canadian citizenship, was Canada’s first male world champion and the first Olympic male champion from Canada.

He particularly expressed dismay over the zero finding for the wrestling Federation, despite the positive impact in the major world competitions, stressing that appropriate funding will boost athletes’ performance.

Meanwhile, Igali has said the priority of Bayelsa State contingent at the NYG, in Asaba is to discover talented athletes that will replace aging ones in an international championship.

