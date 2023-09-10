Nigeria needs to be on decision-making table of G20 – Foreign Affairs Minister, Tuggar

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar on Sunday explained that Nigeria should be listed as a sole member of the Group 20 (G20).

Tuggar who made the remarks in an interview with Firstpost at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, which he posted on his official X handle, argued that being the most populous country in Africa and the largest economy are strong reasons that qualifies Nigeria to be on the decision-making table of G20.

When asked why Nigeria should be a G20 member, the minister responded that, as the largest economy on the continent, the nation has held influential positions at the table where many African nations make decisions.

He added: “We feel that Nigeria should be included as well. Being the most populous country in Africa and the largest economy, you know. The theme is one world, one family, one future,” Tuggar said.

“We want that future to be democratic and the family should be democratised and more inclusive. So, 15 percent of Africans should be included in the same way that the EU and other European countries are included.

“We feel that there is room for the EU and Nigeria at the same time.”

“We believe with the support of countries like India, and the forward outlook of Prime Minister Modi, we can get in there,” he added.

“We need to be on the decision-making table of the largest economies in the world where you know key decisions that affect the whole world and that affect Africa.”

The minister claimed that both Nigeria and India share a similar outlook on economics with regard to their bilateral relations.

“We will collaborate with India for that growth. While we were here, there were pledges for investment, upwards of $14 billion from the private sector, ” Tuggar said.

“The federal government, of course, is there to support and create the environment for businesses to thrive. So, we’re very optimistic. “



Recall that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had proposed military intervention, but the minister, while speaking on the Niger issue responded that discussions were still ongoing.

“Absolutely, it is still on the table. You know, it’s not the only option. It’s not the first option but it is there. It is there to reinforce the need to hand over the reins of leadership to the democratically elected leader of Niger,” Tuggar noted.

“It has not stopped diplomatic efforts that are ongoing. You know, there are so many channels that are being used, and we are hopeful that they will succeed and we won’t have to revert to a military option and military option doesn’t mean war with Niger.

“We hope that the situation can be resolved amicably.”