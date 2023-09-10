Nigeria needs N21trn to overcome Housing Deficit – Shettima 

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Vice president Kashim Shettima has said that Nigeria needs 21 trillion naira to overcome it’s national housing deficit.

The Vice president made the statement on Sunday in Wamakko, Sokoto state while laying the foundation for the construction of 500 housing units by the Sokoto state government.

He said with the giant strides of Governor Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto within a short period of one hundred days in office is highly commendable and worthy of emulation.

” I sincerely appreciate what I am seeing in Sokoto and the kind of achievements recorded in the state within a short period of 100 days will serve as a challenge and yardstick to measure the performance of other Progressives governors across the country and indeed the oppositions across the country within the same period”

Earlier in his remarks, the State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto at the foundation laying ceremony the construction of the 500 housing units was aimed at providing accomodations to state and federal Civil servants as well as to bring down the cost rented apartments in the state metropolis.

He said the state government would spend N7.3 billion naira for construction of the new housing project.

” This evening we will lay the foundation for the construction of the 500 housing units here along Wamakko road which is very closely to the state metropolis.

“ This kick starts a major housing programme for the year, the 500 housing units will include 300 three-bedroom apartments and 200 two bedroom apartments which would cost the government N7.3 billion.

“The government will provide all Essential facilities in the estate including Water, schools, hospitals and market, roads, recreation center etc.

“The project is expected to close the gap in the state housing deficit especially for civil servants in the state capital.

“Housing challenges in the state have given birth to high cost of rent and reduce the development of shanty settlements with it’s attendant consequence as well as reduce environmental hazards” says the Governor.

According to the governor, the construction of the houses would further create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the state and as well improved commercial activities of Communities living along side the new housing estate.

“In addition to this the economy of the state will also be enhanced by providing jobs to citizens of Sokoto state” the governor added.