Nigeria must prioritise industrialisation, educational reforms – Paul Adefarasin

The founding pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin, says urgent reforms in industrialisation and educational sectors are crucial to the country’s development.

Adefarasin made this known in a condolence visit to the late Akintola Williams’ residence on Wednesday evening in Lagos.

He stated that quality education is crucial to shaping Nigeria’s public policy.

His words: “The quality of education from 30 years ago is shaping our current public policy. If we continue to neglect the quality of education today, our future public policy will suffer. We must address this issue, or the state of Nigeria will deteriorate.”

Adefarasin also argued that a shift from the export of raw materials to processed products would address the country’s unemployment issues.

His words: “On an immediate level, Nigeria must prioritise industrialisation to address the challenges facing the nation. We must confront the underlying issues that ail our nation. I won’t delve into extensive details here, but it’s crucial to recognise that we need a fundamental shift in our approach.

“Nigeria’s path forward involves becoming a nation focused on producing goods. We must embark on industrialisation, and we are witnessing initial steps in that direction.

“The key is job creation for the large number of unemployed Nigerians. Instead of exporting raw materials, we should export processed products. By bringing these jobs back onshore, we’ll create employment opportunities, and industries will flourish.

“This transformation is essential for Nigeria to become an industrialized and economically viable nation. Industrialization is the bedrock of a prosperous economy.”

Adefarasin also eulogised the late Doyen of Accounting, Akintola Williams, for his dedication to the spread of the gospel.

He said, “Because God blessed him with more than 100 years, he treated young ones like us as friends. We’re grateful for his dedication to our congregation.

“He played a crucial role in persuading the MUSON board to revise its policies to accommodate our church in regular services, even though it wasn’t their standard practice.

“He shared our passion for spreading the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, and we’re truly thankful. He didn’t have to do it, but he did, just like his late wife. Our gratitude goes beyond words, extending to generations past, reaching back three and now four generations.

“I believe individuals of Akintola Williams’ caliber, from this pedigree, hold the key to rebuilding Nigeria. They should have the opportunity to participate in the political process. I have no aspirations for public office, but I strongly believe that Nigeria’s best should serve the rest, not just serve alongside the rest.”

Adefarasin urged Nigerians to share a vision that transcends regional, religious, and social classes.