Nigeria may ride on Interswitch to revolutionise tax systems

By Prince Osuagwu

Integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, may become the backbone which Nigeria could rely on to revitalize the country’s tax system. This emerged as the tech company hosted tax administrators and other relevant stakeholders from across the nation to engage in in-depth discussions on revenue collection and generation within the context of digitalization.

The engagement took place at the just concluded Nigerian Revenue Summit themed, ‘Digital Payment as a Catalyst for Revenue Growth’, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The summit’s focus on the pivotal role of digitalization in Nigeria’s emerging economy drove significant discourse around the topic of fortifying the country’s fiscal landscape.

This year’s edition expanded its reach and inclusivity with a focus on empowering state tax administrators to seamlessly integrate their existing systems with Interswitch’s cutting-edge technology infrastructure.