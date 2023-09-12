Nigeria, India on track for improved trade relations — Trade minister

Minister poised to drive real sector growth — NACCIMA

By Yinka Kolawole

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, has said that Nigeria is exploring ways to improve trade and investment relations with India, even as she is wooing various Indian entrepreneurs who are already doing business in Nigeria.

The minister who is in the company of President Bola Tinubu on the Nigerian team in the ongoing G-20 Summit in India, said this during a bilateral meeting with the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

In a statement, Uzoka-Anite said: “Our trip here has so far been fruitful and Nigerians should be proud of our achievement here. We signed an agreement on Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp) and Invest India. We also signed another agreement between the Nigerian Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy and the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. We have also secured investment commitments from multinationals like; SkipperSeil Group, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Bharti Enterprises, Indorama Petrochemical Limited amounting to several billions of dollars.”

She further stated: ‘We have more than 130 Indian companies that are active in Nigeria from manufacturing to hospitality to oil and gas, and healthcare sector”.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, has expressed confidence that the newly appointed minister has what it takes to drive the growth of the nation’s real sector, noting that her impressive background and extensive experience have uniquely positioned her to excel in her current role.

“Her previous roles in the banking industry and subnational governance have equipped her with a wealth of knowledge, skills, and expertise that she has applied to the task with exceptional competence,” Oye stated.