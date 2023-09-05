Nigeria hosts 54 countries, others to Africa Internet Governance Forum 2023

By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria is set to play host to 54 African nations and other continental Internet governance stakeholder blocs at the 2023 Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF 2023) in Abuja from 18th to 21 September, 2023.

This year’s event, being the 12th edition of the annual forum, is being hosted by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, on behalf of the Federal Government, with the theme: “Transforming Africa’s Digital Landscape: Empowering Inclusion, Security, and Innovation.”

In a statement issued yesterday, NCC said: “The Forum will serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration on internet governance among various sectors and regional initiatives to advance digital connectivity, address internet governance challenges, and empower Africa through digital transformation.

“The event will be preceded by the African Youth Internet Governance Forum, which will take place from 13-18 September, 2023.

“The series of events at this year’s programme will commence with the Parliamentarian Symposium, scheduled to take place from September 18-19, 2023, during which members of the parliament from all participating countries will take the opportunity to consult and network with one another in a roundtable designed to better understanding of the roles of the legislature, and nudge deeper synergy with parliaments on internet governance in Africa.”