By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Prof. Saad Aliyu Ahmed has said Nigeria needs more equipment for efficient work and quality health service delivery.

Ahmed spoke Thursday in Abuja, while receiving items from a delegation of the LG (Life’s Good) electronics. The donation includes a wide range of essential products and health items that will directly benefit the hospital’s patients and medical staff.

Ahmed, while commending LG Electronics for the kind gesture, said, “As a public health institution, we are indeed proud to be the recipients of these distinctively designed air conditioners and mosquito nets.

“All this goes in favour of faster and more efficient work by the whole staff and better conditions for patients. This donation from LG Electronics is an example of active care by the business sector for the community and public institutions, and the benefit that the patients are going to experience is the true value of the donation”.

Speaking further, he called on other corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals to emulate LG in responding to the needs of health institutions.

In his welcome address, Managing Director, LG Electronics West African Operations, Mr. D.Y Kim, expressed the motivation behind the donation and the commitment to supporting the hospital.

He said, “we are honoured to support Federal Medical Centre Abuja through this donation. As a responsible corporate citizen, we understand the significance of providing essential products and health items to healthcare institutions, especially during these challenging times.

“Our commitment to the community extends beyond our business operations, and we are proud to contribute to the well-being of patients and medical staff at FMC Abuja”.

On his part, Abuja Branch Manager, Fouani Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mostapha Krais, said the donation will have a positive impact on the hospital’s ability to deliver exceptional care to those in need.

Among the donated items are the newly introduced Dual cool air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, mosquito nets, and baby care kits, which is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.