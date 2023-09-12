Nigeria can’t achieve digitalised economy without Mathematics — Experts

By Elizabeth Osayande

Experts have noted that Nigeria’s pathway to a digitalised economy was through the application and infusion of mathematical skills, and tools.

This was the summation at the 2023 international conference on mathematics sciences and optimization, with the theme: “Digitized economy: Challenges and the Imperatives of Mathematical Tools”.

Speaking at the event, held recently at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka, the Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Mathematical Center, Abuja, Prof. Promise Mebine, explained that the conference was organised to chart ways through mathematical formulae of having a digitalised economy.

“In the seventies and sixties, we did not have gadgets to work with. But today, we have very small gadgets that can translate whatever we are doing into digits.

“For instance, with the cashless policy introduced by the former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, you discovered market women who embraced technology were able to transact business seamlessly through the use of POS.

“In other words, the essence of studying mathematics, the mother of all invention, is to make life easy as everything we do in life deals with sizes and numbers. We are looking at ways mathematics, which leads to digitized economics, that resonates into competent economics, can help solve our unique challenges.

Mebine added that: “Although people have continued to misuse mathematical applications, it is noteworthy, that the advantages of using it outweigh the negative, only when it is properly harnessed and utilised.”

On his part, the host and a Golden Professor of Mathematics, University of Lagos, Prof. John Olaleru, who doubled as the President, Association of Mathematical Science and Optimization, the programme was interested in how mathematics can be adapted to solving real-life problems in the country.

“This programme is interested in how mathematics can be adapted to solving real-life problems in the country.

“Generally, we deal with a lot of theories, which people do not understand. However, Mathematics is germane in every area of life, and a lot depends on the application of Maths to research, and proffer solutions that address national problems.”