Nigeria @63: Democracy ‘ll continue to gain strength in our nation – Buhari

…Sends anniversary wishes to Tinubu, Nigerians

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, has prayed for democracy to continue to gain strength in Nigeria especially now that the country celebrates 63rd anniversary of its independence.

Buhari noted this in statement signed by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu on Saturday

The former President also conveyed his greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria on the occasion of the 63rd independence anniversary.

“On the occasion of the nation’s independence anniversary, I send my warm greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria.

“For 63 years, Nigeria continues to inspire the rest of the continent with the creativity and diversity of its citizens and now, a long span of democratic rule. I’m very optimistic that democracy as a system of government will continue to gain strength, year after year in our nation.

“Happy Anniversary,” concludes the former President.