Niger Govt to create free trade zones – Gov Bago

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger says the State Government will collaborate with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) for the creation of free trade zones in Tafa, Bida and Minna.

Bago made this known on Tuesday when he received members of the GIZ team on a courtesy visit in Minna.



This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Bologi Ibrahim, on Tuesday in Minna.



He said the free trade zones would enable local entrepreneurs and farmers to have value for their products.



The governor pointed out that value chain cluster production brings about positive development.

Bago acknowledged the developmental strides of GIZ in different aspects of the nation.

He also sought for further collaboration with the development partner in the area of ICT and scholarship to enable people to develop their careers.



Responding, the leader of the team and Head of Pro-growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria SEDIN, who also doubles as the Coordinator, of the Sustainable Economic Development Cluster (SEDEC), Mr Marcus Wauschkuhn, said GIZ has been partnering with the state for over two decades in the areas of employment and private sector promotion.



He said the team would be focusing on economic development, improved market access and access to finance for MSMEs in the new phase of its programme commencing from 2023 to 2026.

Wauschkuhn said the project would also be extended to students to catch them young in skills acquisition.