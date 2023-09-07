Niger East Senatorial Election: Senator Musa hails Tribunal for affirming his victory

Senator Mohammed Musa

…Says it is Victory for Democracy, holds an Olive branch to his Opponent

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has described the ruling of an election petition tribunal sitting in Minna, the Niger State Capital that ruled in his favour by dismissing the petition filed by his opponent as victory for democracy.

Reacting to the development, Senator Musa who held an olive branch to his opponent at the poll, Ibrahim Isiyaku (SAN), the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that this has become imperative for the overall development of the Senatorial District, and the state in general.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, Senator Sani Musa said, ” I want to appreciate the Election Petition Tribunal for the judgment rendered in the Niger East Election Petition and the commitment to upholding justice.

“I would also like to express my appreciation to my dear brother Ibrahim Isiaku SAN for pursuing the case with dignity and civility. Your dedication to the legal process is commendable.

“I sincerely appeal to my brother to join hands with me in our collective effort to work towards the development of our zone. Together, we can achieve great things for our community and people.

“Lastly, I want to thank my supporters for their unwavering support and resilience throughout the judicial process. Your faith in our cause is deeply valued. Thank you all for your contributions to our democratic process.”