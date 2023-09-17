Niger Delta Amnesty Phase 3 gets new leadership

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Niger Delta Third Phase Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has elected a new executive to be headed by ‘General’ Elaye Slabor, a former militant leader from Bayelsa State.

Slabor in his acceptance speech at the delegates conference that was held in Benin City, Edo State capital weekend, said he would ensure that the alleged non-inclusiveness and alleged corrupt practices levelled against the former leadership were not repeated under his watch and that they would ensure the continued success of the PAP under the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Over 200 delegates from five states namely Edo State, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo States attended the conference.

Five people indicated interest to lead the group, namely, Elaye Slabor, Innko Brightstar both from Bayelsa state, Onoriode Diyo Darlington from Delta State, Victor Ndutimi from Rivers and Taye Tiemo from Ondo State.

But they were prevailed to step down for Slabor, who would be in charge for the next two years.

A press statement released to the media in Benin City last Wednesday and signed by ‘Generals’ Markson Isere from Rivers State, Wilberforce Momos (Bayelsa State), Clement Ofowei (Delta), Godwin Governor (Ondo state) and Awo Gogo from Edo state also informed the Amnesty office of the congress to elect New National Exco to Phase 3 on Saturday 16th September, 2023 in Benin City, Edo State.