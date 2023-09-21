NIEPA boss advocates industrial harmony, says bickerings, strikes fuel exam malpractices

The Director-General of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Dr. David Shofoyeke, has called for industrial harmony in the education sector to promote efficiency and effectiveness.

Shofoyeke also said the industrial harmony will tackle wranglings and strikes, which usually fuel examination malpractices in schools.

The NIEPA boss made this known during a 3-day capacity building workshop for Union Leaders in the Nigerian Education Sector was held at the corporate headquarters of NIEPA, Ondo State.

“It is in the atmosphere of industrial harmony devoid of bickering and strikes that we can deliver basic education effectively and efficiently. A cursory look at the ugly past where teachers went on strike for long periods, the adverse ripple effects are primarily on the students.”

“The quality and attitude of such students which basic education aims to build will be negatively affected in the end. This will come back to hunt the society in the form of examination malpractice which is a way some teachers and parents of these students to make up for deficiencies occasioned by the loss of academic time due to strikes,” he said.

The workshop with the theme Model of Engagement, Management of Unions and Relationship for Sustainable Industrial Harmony and Maximum Productivity for 21st Century in Nigerian Education Sector is a pragmatic approach by NIEPA to proffer contemporary and realistic solutions to the myriads of problems bedeviling employer-employee relationship in the education sector.

According to Shofoyeke during the elaborate opening ceremony which was held on Tuesday 19 September, 2023, life is dynamic and is subjected to constant change. Education deals with human life, so it must help individuals in society fulfill their biological and social needs.

The Institute’s Chief Executive told the various union leaders present that the Federal Government attaches importance to the roles of unions in the delivery of Education particularly in ensuring harmony and cordiality amongst workers.

Shofoyeke restated the Federal government’s commitment to the welfare of its workforce and buttressed the need for Industrial harmony and understanding to minimize conflicts amongst the various unions in the education sector.

Responding on behalf of the participants, Comrade Ayannuga Olufemi, who serves as the State Welfare Secretary of Academic Staff of the Union of Secondary Schools (AUS, Ogun State Chapter adjudged the workshop to be timely and crucial to the smooth running of educational activities in schools. He highlighted that the workshop will boost the existing relationship between employers and employees and also help to improve unionism to deliver quality education in the basic education sector.