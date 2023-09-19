NIDSU wants quality service delivery in Niger Delta, lauds petroleum minister

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Niger Delta Students Union Government (NIDSUG) has called on oil companies involved in exploration in the area to ensure compliance with international best practices just as it called on companies and organisations doing any work in the Niger Delta to ensure quality service to avoid incurring the ire of the students in the oil producing states of the country.

A statement by the president of the Union, Comrade Scott Ogunseri also commended the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri on his recent inspection of a seemingly abandoned skills acquisition centre in Rivers State and urged him to ensure that Niger Delta students are beneficiaries of the centres once they are completed.

He also called on the government to ensure the completion of abandoned skills for the benefit of the people of the region.

Ogunseri in the statement called on “all greedy Managing Directors, chairmen, General Managers of companies and organisations and Leaders across different sectors in Nigeria most especially government parastatals should stop the greed and let us join hands with President Bola Tinubu to build Nigeria of our dreams.

“Majority of student empowerment programs done by some companies and government agencies are fraudulent. We will soon unveil the list of those companies with a lot of evidence. It will no longer be business as usual.

“I am pleased to commend the purpose-driven Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Sen Heineken Lokpobiri, for his actions as a Minister. His recent visit to the Centre for Skills Development and Training in Omagwa, Rivers State to inspect and ascertain the level of work done, demonstrates his commitment to duty and concern for the citizens of our Nation.

“I have no doubt that with him, the hundreds of abandoned Skills Development/Acquisition Centres within the Niger Delta region would be attended to and equipped to meet global standards.

“On behalf of the students who form a greater percentage of the youths within the Niger Delta region, I humbly ask that when the CSDT in Omagwa is completed, the Niger Delta students should be remembered and employed.”