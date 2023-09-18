NIDO Africa appoints Kenneth Gbandi special envoy, adviser on diaspora voting

By Victoria Ojeme

Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Africa has appointed Dr Kenneth Gbandi as the NIDO Africa Special Envoy and Adviser on Diaspora Voting and Nigerian Diaspora Commission Establishment Lobby.

The appointment was announced in a statement by the office of the Chairman of NIDO Africa in Liberia, Amb. Rtn. Titus A. Alagba, Continental Chairman NIDOAF.

Hon. Gbandi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, having served as the longest-serving and effective Continental Chairman Emeritus of NIDO Europe and Coordinating Chairman Emeritus of NIDO Worldwide. He is also an ally of NIDO Africa in advocating for positive change.

In his new role, Hon. Gbandi will spearhead NIDO Africa’s efforts to lobby for the establishment of policies and initiatives that facilitate voting for Nigerian diaspora members.

He will also provide strategic counsel on issues pertaining to the Diaspora Commission’s establishment and effectiveness. Additionally, he will leverage his expertise and experience to help formulate and lobby for practical projects nationally and internationally for the advancement of NIDO Africa, Nigerians in Diaspora, and Nigeria as a whole.

This appointment is a testament to NIDO Africa’s commitment to advancing diaspora voting and establishing a Nigerian Diaspora Commission.

Hon. Gbandi’s leadership and guidance will be invaluable in achieving these goals.

The appointment is effective immediately, and Hon. Gbandi will serve in this capacity within the term of this executive.

“NIDO Africa looks forward to working closely with him in his new role and anticipates great achievements under his advice,” the statement added.