NICOT President joins Igbo tribe to celebrate new yam festival

By Chinonso Alozie

In keeping with the Igbo tradition, the President of the Nigerian Community, in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, and residents have observed the age-long new yam festival of the Igbos.

In a statement issued to newsmen by the Special Adviser on Media, Amaechi Kingsley said the new yam festival took place at Aksaray, Fatih in Istanbul – Turkey.

According to him, “Igbo tribes resident in faraway Turkey turned out en masse to mark this year’s 2023 new yam cultural festival. This was irrespective of Police presence and the continuous arrest of foreign illegal immigrants in Turkey.

“Regardless, it turned out to be a very colorful one as the President of Nigerian Community, Prince Emre Magboh in collective efforts of other Captains of industries owned by Ndi Igbo in Turkey converged at Taxim Hill Hotel Taksim Istanbul Turkey last week Friday, 22nd September, 2023, to mark the auspicious ceremony of the New Yam Festival.

“Custodian of the rich cultural heritage in Turkey, His Royal Highness, Chief Norbert Okpala (Igwe Chukwumereze I of Faith, Istanbul Turkey) in accordance to custom of Igbo tradition declared the 2023 Iriji officially opened. Performing the ritual, he offered prayers that signifies and conforms with Igbo ancestral heritage.

“HRH chief Norbert Okpala accompanied by Chief John Paul Okoronta (Onowu 1 of Fatih, Istanbul Turkey) and other Cabinet members officially carried out the intercessory prayers for prosperity amongst Ndi Igbo and Nigerians in Turkey especially the period they found themselves. HRH Okpala highlighted the significance of the new yam festival and called for a united Nigeria, especially those in the diaspora and at home front.”

Speaking earlier at the event, the President of the Nigerian Community Turkey, Prince Magboh was quoted to have said that “The essential rites of Iriji remains a ceremony in Igbo land that commands enormous respect as periods of celebration vary from clan to clan.

“Let me also remind us of the Embassy’s continued efforts on the plight of Nigerians in Turkey, reminding us about the meeting of all African Ambassadors with the Turkish Ministry of interior and the positive expectations following the meeting. He emphasized the widespread social media videos of police harassment and inhuman treatment meted out to immigrants of African extract and called for all to remain law-abiding. However, he expressed the community’s readiness to assisting all Nigerians as they have records of many Nigerians beneficiaries from the community.

“High point of the occasion was the customary prayers and ritual rites of the Iriji Celebration as the president of the Nigerian Community Turkey, Prince Magboh donated a sum of 500 dollars to the event organizers.”