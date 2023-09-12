NHIA applauds Ondo hospital for healthcare services

The National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA) has applauded a hospitla in Ondo state for what it described as excellent and quality healthcare services to the people of the state and environ.

NHIA applauded Sckye Hospital Ltd, Akure for their unflinching commitment to the care of enrollees in Ondo state.

A delegation from the NHIA office which visited Sckyé Hospital in Akure appreciated the management of the hospital for giving quality care to enrollees under the scheme, ranging from prompt attention, laboratory and radiological investigations, to quality drugs and surgeries when necessary with follow up care.

The visiting team which was led by Mrs Rotimi encouraged the management of the hospital not to relent in their efforts at providing quality care to NHIA enrollees, as they always give feedback to the Agency.

According to her, enrollees who chose Sckyé Hospital as their primary healthcare provider have largely returned to the Agency with positive feedback, making them an outstanding primary and secondary healthcare provider in Ondo state.

Responding, the Medical Director of Sckyé hospital, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese thanked the visiting team and pledged that the hospital will continue to strive in providing prompt and quality healthcare to their enrollees.