NGO educates Makoko school on sickle cell

By Dickson Omobola

A non-profit organization, NGO, Adaure’s Hope Community Initiative, on Monday, visited Makoko High School in the Makoko community of Lagos State to educate them on sickle cell anaemia as well as giving them gift bags containing edibles.

The organization which is committed to providing comprehensive support and resources to orphans, indigent children, and marginalized individuals by addressing critical areas such as education, healthcare, empowerment, and social inclusion, is aimed at creating a brighter future for those in need.

Its founder, Mrs Bola Labinjo in an interview with newsmen explained that the NGO used every moment spent with the children to educate them about sickle cell anemia which she described as an inherited disease.

Labinjo said: “It is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders that blocks blood flow through the body and can lead to serious complications. We talked about the cause, getting tested and how to live with or manage the disease if diagnosed with it.

”We shared stories of hope and new beginnings with these amazing children. You can never truly know how it feels to be in their shoes, learning in such an environment especially with the current economic situation of the country but we only try to walk in them and extend a hand of love, care, attention and make a difference in their lives.

”These days happiness is hardly seen as people move around with gloomy faces, bills and challenges, you can only imagine what people, especially children in such an indigent community go through this is why AHCI knows it is the right time to reach out to people in such communities, indigent schools and people challenged with the sickle cell anemia.

“Our team of dedicated volunteers, who are quite passionate about making a difference in Nigeria and the world at large, educated and sensitized these children, their teachers and the community about the disease. We also inquired and about the children’s academic performances and how the organization can be of assistance.

“We bought gift bags which contained edibles to help nourish the pupils and their families. The visit was extremely fun, insightful and educative. We took fun pictures and bonded with the pupils and their teachers.

“This is just the beginning as our vision is to build a society where every child, regardless of their background, has equal opportunities to thrive and succeed. We will continually support, empower, and advocate for the rights of children and marginalized individuals, with a particular focus on orphans and indigent children.”

She stated that the organization firmly believes in building bridges not walls, taking a step at a time, empowering communities, strengthening lives, spreading kindness, reaching out and making a difference.

“Let’s work together to build a brighter future. You can reach out to us through the information provided below to make a difference in lives and communities as we will appreciate donations and more dedicated volunteers,” Labinjo stated.