NGO convenes women, youth-led CSOs to advance accountability in Enugu state

By Dickson Omobola

To promote greater accountability and inclusivity of women in governance in Enugu State, TechHerNG, through The Signpost Project, convened a post-election strategy meeting on September 12, 2023. This event brought together Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) led by women and youth focusing on the theme of civic responsibility, emphasising its relevance not only during electoral seasons but also as an ongoing commitment to the betterment of the state.

The Signpost Project seeks to address the low participation of women and youth in elections and promote civic responsibility. The MacArthur Foundation supports this initiative through the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

In her opening remarks, Achenyo Ochijenu, the coordinator of The Signpost Project, emphasised the need for civic responsibility extending beyond electoral seasons as it is the foundation of a healthy and functional democracy. She also highlighted the pivotal role that civil society organisations play in upholding elected governments accountable to the promises made during election campaigns.

“While voting in elections constitutes a vital component of our duty as citizens, it represents just one facet of the broader commitment that we must uphold towards our communities and the general welfare of society. This commitment includes active engagement with elected officials and representatives and holding them accountable to the campaign promises made to ensure they translate into tangible actions,” she mentioned.

During the event, Amina Salauden, a member of the project team, shed light on the imperative for CSOs and citizens to proactively create and implement accountability strategies and metrics, rather than reacting to issues as they arise.

“As advocacy organisations, we are uniquely attuned to the needs and concerns of the communities we serve. This places the onus on us to move beyond vocal criticism and instead employ well-defined accountability strategies tailored to address the diverse and ever-evolving nature of governance challenges,” she commented.

During her address, Ruth Okoro2, the Programs Coordinator for Town Criers Initiative, spoke profoundly on the importance of transparency in government and its implications for the political landscape of Enugu State.

“Transparency in government should never be underestimated as just a desirable quality but should be seen as an essential element for fostering good governance because it is the most potent tool to contribute to the betterment of Enugu State’s political landscape,” she noted.

In a discussion about policy implementation in Enugu State, Gabriel Odi, the Executive Director at Advocates For Good Governance, shared his perspective on the gap between policy development and effective implementation and how accountability strategies can alleviate this problem.

“Transparency provides the necessary visibility into the policymaking process, making it accessible to the public and stakeholders, while accountability holds decision-makers responsible for their actions, creating an environment where policies are not just drafted but are rigorously executed for the betterment of society,” he remarked.

He emphasised that policy formulation, while essential, is just one step in achieving real change. The true impact of a policy can only be realised when it is successfully implemented.

In her closing remark, Ochijenu extended her sincere thanks to the diverse women and youth-led organisations present as it reaffirmed the dedication of civil society to the betterment of their beloved state.

“I am grateful and heartened by the robust discussions, valuable insights, and collective commitment to fostering greater accountability in Enugu State. While the work ahead may be challenging, united, we can bring about the positive change we aspire to see.”

For further information and inquiries, please contact Jemimah via [email protected] or +2349083041940.