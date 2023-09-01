Ngige’s community battles with 52 court cases over chieftaincy tussle

Ngige

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE people of Alor, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, the home town of the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said on Friday that there are 52 pending court cases concerning chieftaincy dispute in the area.

The traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Mac-Anthony Okonkwo, was recently warned by the Anambra State government to stop parading himself as a traditional ruler following a High Court judgement that deposed him.

Addressing reporters in Awka, stakeholders in the community, led by the traditional prime minister, Chief Ben Udeze, noted that the court cases had hindered development in the community.

Spokesman of the community, Reverend Innocent Peace-Udochukwu urged those opposed to Igwe Okonkwo to seek the path of peace and progress of Alor, rather than causing division among the people.

Peace -Udochukwu said: “We the concerned members of Alor Community want to tell the world that the recent allegations about a purported dethronement by the courts leveled against our traditional ruler, are false, misleading and only exists in the imagination of few of those Individuals in our community who have taken it upon themselves to keep fanning the embers of discord in our peace -loving community.

“Their attempts to sow discord and deceive others through false testimony are not only damaging to our social fabric, but also a violation of the values and principles that we hold dear.

“Let it be known that the case is still ongoing at the Court of Appeal and no ruling has been made.

“We are also here to show solidarity to our Igwe and to make it clear that all well -meaning Alor people stand firmly behind our monarch and denounce the efforts of a few individuals who have taken it upon themselves to always deceive the public through propaganda in order to create unnecessary crisis and, if possible to undermine our community.

“We are using this medium to call on the courts to fairly and expeditiously resolve this matter, and we urge all members of our community and indeed friends of Alor to reject the misinformation being spread and to support our monarch during this challenging time.”

According to him, the conflict has deep roots, dating back to about nine years, adding that it was driven by a small group of individuals who seek to gain power and influence by sowing division and discrediting the monarch, despite every effort being made to achieve a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

He added: “We are concerned that the actions of these people are putting our community at risk. We urge those involved to heed this wise counsel and reconsider their divisive tactics, before it is too late. A healthy community requires mutual respect and a willingness to work together, not against each other.

“We urge our community members to reject lies and embrace the virtues of integrity, honesty, and neighborly love, which are the foundation of a healthy and prosperous society.

“Brotherly love, or love for one’s fellow community members, is a foundational principle of any healthy society. It fosters a sense of belonging, cooperation, and mutual support, and it strengthens the bonds that hold us together. In contrast, the selfish actions of these troublemakers can tear apart the very fabric of our community. By spreading lies, promoting discord, and pursuing their own narrow interests at the expense of others, they undermine the shared values that are essential to our well-being.

“We hereby call upon these our brothers and sisters to renounce their false statements and negative behavior. It is time for them to stop sowing discord and to start embracing peace. “We urge them to reflect on their actions, consider the harm they have caused, and take steps to make amends. In doing so, they can be part of building a better, more harmonious community for all.

“Let us choose brotherly love over division and let’s work together to create a community that is stronger and more unified than ever before. Alor community deserves better than division and deceit, and this call to action sets a positive tone for a brighter future.

“We must also make it very clear that despite the malicious actions of these troublemakers, we remain steadfast in our support for our beloved monarch, whose tireless efforts to promote peace and unity have been an inspiration to us all.

“As he approaches his 10th anniversary on the throne, we wish to reaffirm our commitment to his leadership and to the values he embodies. His courage, wisdom, and dedication to the community are a shining example for us all, and we pledge to stand with him now and in the future.”

“This is a rallying cry for unity, for everyone to come together and support the monarch, recognizing that ultimately, God is the one who puts leaders in place and gives them the strength to lead”.