NG Clearing announces new CEO pending SEC approval

By Peter Egwuatu

NG Clearing, West Africa’s Premier Central Counterparty, has announced the appointment of Mr. Farooq Adedayo Oreagba as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).





According to a statement from the clearing house, Oreagba brings a wealth of experience, having served in various executive leadership roles throughout his career.





Mr. Oscar Onyema, Chairman, Board of Directors, NG Clearing Limited, stated: “After a transparent, competitive and comprehensive search process, the Board is pleased to have found the best individual to assume leadership of this world-class organization.