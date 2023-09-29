New York gov declares state of emergency as roads, airports flooded

The governor of New York state Kathy Hochul, has declared a state of emergency, following flash flooding caused by strong storms and heavy rainfall on Friday.

Many parts of New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley have been flooded, damaging businesses, houses, and other infrastructures.

Reports from BBC said parts of the city’s subway systems, streets, and highways have flooded, while at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport closed on Friday.

According to Hochul, in a statement via her X page, “This is a dangerous, life-threatening storm.”

“I am declaring a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region.”

“Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads.”

In the same vein, New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned people that “this is time for heightened alertness and extreme caution” as the state of emergency was put in place.

“Some of our subways are flooded and it is extremely difficult to move around the city,” he told a press briefing.

Pictures and video footage showed people wading through water reaching up to their knees, as streets and subways were hit by the heavy rain.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) advised people to “stay home if you don’t need to travel”.

Terminal A at La Guardia Airport is currently closed because of flooding, authorities said.

Reports also said some flights have been put on hold while some passengers were asked to check with their airline before travelling.

The New York Police Department also announced multiple road closures have been put in place and the National Guard has been deployed.

The flood warnings and advisories from the weather service are currently in place for some 18 million people in the New York metropolitan area and in other major cities along the East Coast.