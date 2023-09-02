New strain of Covid could be causing strange night-time symptoms as cases spread

Coronavirus COVID-19 single dose small vials and multi dose in scientist hands concept. Research for new novel corona virus immunization drug.

A new Covid strain is leaving people with unpleasant symptoms at night.

BA.5 has been dubbed the “sibling” of Omicron, which took the nation by storm in the winter of 2021 and was the dominant strain until it was overtaken by this new variant several weeks ago.

And while the two types of virus have similar symptoms, BA.5 has an unwanted added feature, with many sufferers reporting night sweats.

Speaking to Irish radio station NewsTalk, professor of biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin Luke O’Neill said: “One extra symptom from BA.5 I saw this morning is night sweats.

BA.5 currently accounts for around 65% of Covid cases in the US according to the CDC, with similar levels thought to be present in the UK.

Scientists reckon it may be similar to Omicron in severity and cause fewer serious cases and deaths than predecessors such as Alpha and Delta, but like Omicron, it is believed to be more easily transmitted.

Evidence has also hinted BA.5 may be more able to reinfect patients than the strains that came before it.

Professor O’Neill added the difference in symptoms was caused by genetic changes in the virus as well as the way our immune system responds to infection.

“The disease is slightly different because the virus has changed,” he continued.

“There is some immunity to it – obviously with the T-cells and so on.

“And that mix of your immune system and the virus being slightly different might give rise to a slightly different disease – with strangely enough – night sweats being a feature.”

The ZOE Covid Study app study reports the most common Covid symptoms among people with two or more doses of the vaccine include a runny nose, a headache, sneezing, a sore throat and a persistent cough.

The NHS describes night sweats as “when you sweat so much that your night clothes and bedding are soaking wet, even though where you’re sleeping is cool.”

Aside from BA.5, common causes also include anxiety, menopause symptoms, low blood sugar, certain medications, drug or alcohol use and a harmless condition called hyperhidrosis, which causes sufferers to sweat more than usual all the time.

Night sweats can rarely be a sign of a more serious condition or not have a known cause.