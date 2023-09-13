New Soun, Oba Olaoye to make first official outing tomorrow

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

The historical city of Ogbomoso will be agog tomorrow ((Thursday) as the newly installed Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Laoye Orumogege 111, will make his first official outing.

The event which is called ‘Ikije’, is a ceremony where the new Soun will officially resume as King, holds prayer session, addresses the people and and be accessible to the public after seven days in seclusion.

Recall that Oba Afolabi who was installed last week friday is currently in seclusion.

During the Ikije ceremony, traditional drumers and hunters will dance round the town and later entertain people at the palace.

Vanguard authoritatively gathered that indigenes and residents of Ogbomoso will join the monarch’s convoy from a designated location and move round the town after which they would return to the palace for other programm and entertainment.

After the Ikije, is homage paying by groups and individuals from all walks of life.

It was also gathered that special prayer session will hold on Thursday and Friday by Christian and Muslim clerics and and traditionalists on Thursday and Friday.