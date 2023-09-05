New NDDC Board: A’Ibom appointee appreciates Tinubu, Akpabio, others

*Solicits support of N’Deltans

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State indigene, Mr Victor Antai has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio for finding him worthy for appointment into the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Antai’s who was appointed as Executive Director of Projects, NDDC, expressed his gratitude in a statement made available

to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

His words: “I am honoured for being found worthy by President Bola Tinubu of the appointment as the Executive Director of Projects og the Niger Delta Development Commission.

” I shall also remain eternally grateful to our grand leader, the Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio for his support to me at all times and the political pillar we have known over the years.

“I am humbled for the show of love by Akwa Ibom people across political party lines including politicians, community leaders, lawmakers, youth groups through social media posts, congratulatory messages and personal visits since the announcement was made.

“I am deeply touched and inspired by your generous words of congratulations and encouragements.

“With boundless gratitude for the confidence reposed in me by the President and with an unwavering resolve to honour that trust, I pledge to work with all stakeholders for the development of our region as expressed by the mandate of the NDDC”

Antai who was the deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election solicited the support and collaboration of all strata of the Niger Delta including traditional rulers and youth groups for the new board to accomplish a new development paradigm for the region.