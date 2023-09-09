New agric journalists’ exco promises quality reportage

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE newly elected and sworn-in executives of the Agricultural Correspondents Association of Nigeria, ACAN, weekend, promised to boost activities of the agricultural and food security sector with quality reportage and synergy.

Chairman of the new executive, Collins Nnabuife, an agriculture reporter with Nigerian Tribune, in his acceptance speech pointed out that the agricultural sector deserves good reports and also members of the association will keep stakeholders and policy makers on their toes to deliver what President Bola Tinubu has promised Nigerians via the sector.

Nnabuife also said it is high time the sector is made known and the new potential it possesses to contribute over 70 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the economy.

Meanwhile, Ms Aniete Patrick from Core TV was declared winner for the Vice Chairmanship position, Oluwaseun Ayeni, an editor with Food Farm Newspaper emerged as Secretary, while Juliana Agbo a business reporter with The Nation Newspaper was elected as Welfare/PRO and Caleb Onwe of New Telegraph Newspaper emerged as the Treasurer of the Association.

The election was conducted by a four-man electoral committee led by the Chairman, the business editor with the Punch Newspaper, Mr Nnodim Victor along with Gabriel Ewepu of Vanguard Newspaper, Atiku Sarki of the Triumph Newspaper, and Cynthia Egboboh of Business Day Newspaper as members.ACAN founded in 2012 with over 20 members has been in the forefront of reporting agriculture objectively by embarking on investigative journalism and analysis of the agricultural sector.

He said: “First of all, we will reposition the association, revitalize and make it viable, and ensure the welfare of our members are been catered for.

“Most importantly, we will cover the agriculture sector professionally and always maintain our mandate, which is to give good coverage of activities in the sector, and do what we call developmental journalism.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that, “Talk about food security and the players needed to achieve food security, agriculture reporters are part of the key players.

“So, we also play our role by giving good reportage about agricultural issues that will expedite the achievement of food security. “More importantly we are going to work with government as stakeholders, where they go wrong we point it to them and where they need advice we advice them.

We will partner both the private and public sectors to ensure that there is food on the table of every Nigerian, and that is our mandate.”