NEMA, USAID move to strengthen disaster management in Nigeria

By Fortune Eromosele

ABUJA — The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, on Monday, moved to build the capacity of NEMA and stakeholders.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Director-General NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said he wants the knowledge that NEMA is getting by international standards to go down to the grassroots.

“I want to see everybody fully ready across the country, not just the headquarters Abuja. I want to see all states and local governments fully ready to tackle disaster management and the federal, state and local level” he said.

He added that: “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, with great pleasure I welcome you all to this very important capacity building programme on Basic/Intermediate Incident Command System (ICS) and Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Design and Management which is aimed at developing a National Standardized Disaster Management and Coordination System. T

he programme is expected to advance the Agency’s self reliance in disaster and Incident Command System (CS) implementation in Nigeria, and to further enhance our ability to coordinate other stakeholders effectively.

“In addition, the programme is also aimed at strengthening the ongoing partnership/collaboration between NEMA and the United State Agency for International Development (USAID) in order to achieve a collective mandate.

“The Boko Haram insurgency, the ‘farmers— herders’ crisis frequent perennial floods and the resultant humanitarian outcome have remained the most challenging crises affecting the country in recent times and this calls for concerted efforts amongst stakeholders to imbibe best practices in responding effectively to crisis and disasters in the country. .

“I wish to use this medium to thank the United State Agency for International Development (USAID), Office of U.S Foreign Disaster Assistance and the United States Forest Service Technical Assistance team for organizing this programme”.