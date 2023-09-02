Ndokwa/Ukwuani professionals endorse Ebie’s nomination as NDDC chairman

Abel Kolawole

Ndokwa/Ukwuani Professionals, a non-political group of indigenes of the area in Delta State, including those in the diaspora have endorsed the nomination of Mr. Chiedu Ebie by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

They condemned the purported protest by those seen as political hirelings over the nomination of Ebie.

In a press release signed by Dr. Jude Ossai, National Coordinator of the group, it noted that the “faceless group hired criminals and thugs to protest the noble appointment without consulting Ndokwa stakeholders, opinion leaders, youth groups and political stalwarts and were doing so for selfish reasons.”

According to the group, Ebie’s nomination was based on merit and as a former Secretary to the State Government of Delta State, Ebie understands the “dynamics of development planning. President Tinubu was being deliberate in seeking a fresh and responsive trajectory in the management of NDDC.

“In choosing Barrister Chiedu Ebie , President Tinubu does not seek a business-as-usual approach in NDDC. He wants a genuine change in the fortunes of Niger Delta people and in Ebie, he found a veritable change agent. Any person or group that makes clandestine moves to oppose Ebie’s nomination represents the unproductive situation prevailing in NDDC.

“Besides, Ebie has paid his dues, and influenced some notable projects not only to Ndokwa/Ukwuani but across the Delta State”, the group stated.

“We, therefore, encourage the selfish among our people to discontinue such protest but to work with Chiedu Ebie to ensure landmark projects are attracted to Ndokwa nation. Any further protest will be termed as ill-mannered and will be resisted vehemently”, Ndokwa/Ukwuani Professionals noted.