NDLEA intercept 399 Kaduna-bound IEDs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted no fewer than 399 pieces of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) being transported to Kaduna by one Oluwagbenga Leke.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested on Sept. 7, along Mokwa-Jebba Road, the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Babafemi, the suspect had claimed that the explosives were handed to him at a park in Ibadan to be delivered to someone in Kaduna.

He added that the suspect and exhibits had since been transferred to the military authorities in Niger.

Meanwhile, in Ogun a suspected drug dealer, Yinka Azeez, has been arrested at Sabo Lafenwa, Abeokuta on Sept. 5.

His arrest followed the seizure of 41kgs cannabis from one Titilayo Adetayo at Sagamu Interchange on Sept. 4.

Similarly, two suspects: Muhammad Aliyu, 38, and Abdullahi Zakariya, 40, were arrested on Sept. 5, along Zaria-Kano Road and at Hayin Arewa Hotoro in Kano, respectively.

The two had over 426.5 kilograms of skunk in their possession, Babafemi said.

He said that another suspect, Onyeka Uzor, 25, was arrested at Idemili, Anambra state, with 64.8kgs skunk and tramadol.

“Destiny Irabor was nabbed on Friday 8th September with over 180kgs Opioids loaded in his Toyota Sienna car”, he added.

Meanwhile, in Kaduna, two suspects: Ahmed Yusuf and Rilwan Nura were arrested on Sept. 6 in connection with the seizure of 100 blocks of cannabis weighing 55kgs along Abuja Road.

“In Edo, operatives stormed the Ekudo forest, Onwude LGA where they destroyed cannabis farms measuring 4.236347 hectares.

“The operatives on Thursday Sept. 7 raided the house of one Amuodu Egwehide, 40, in Iloje Okpuje, Owan West LGA, where they recovered 22 bags of skunk weighing 261.4kgs,” he added.

Babafemi also said that operatives had arrested a 60-year-old grandma, Mrs. Eunice Egwehide in the town with 17kgs of skunk.

“A suspect, Gapchiya Modu, 26, was arrested with 60kgs of cannabis along Kano-Nguru Road, Nguru, Yobe.

“While in Imo, 200 blocks of the same substance weighing 57kgs were recovered from Usim Orji, 45, along Aba-Owerri Road on 6th September.

“After over two months of surveillance, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday Sept. 6 arrested a wanted kingpin, Idoko Festus Ifesinachi, 40, linked to the importation of 76.9kgs Canadian Loud.

“It was intercepted in a container marked MSDU6686346 at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers on 2nd June”, he said.

He said the suspect was arrested at his hideout in Lagos and taken to Port Harcourt. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)