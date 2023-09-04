Ndigbo not at war with any ethnic group — Igbo youths

…Warn against instigation of violence, protest over outcome of election tribunal

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The foremost umbrella youths body in the South Eastern part of Nigeria, the Igbo Youths Movement, IYM, Monday advised some politicians and other individuals pitching the southeast against other ethnic groups and individuals to have a rethink, saying Ndigbo is not at war with other ethnic groups or tribes.

In a statement by Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, Founder of IYM, insisted that the false narrative dutifully being spread all over the place that Ndigbo were at war with certain sections, communities, regions, individuals, institutions, or political leaders, is patently false.

Ugochukwu-Uko who is also the Secretary of the Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, and Deputy Secretary of Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, lamented that “These web of lies cleverly woven and driven by certain fellows just to achieve a certain selfish end, has been sadly powered by ignorance and vicious manipulation of hapless unemployed youths deployed as propaganda warriors in the unregulated social media.”

“These young people viciously used as cannon fodder in this unholy experiment, are merely dissatisfied with the system and thereby willingly make themselves available as willing tools in what they think is rightful agitation for good governance and a better country.

“They regrettably do not know where and when demanding genuine dividends of democracy stops and the exploitative manipulation to serve the personal interest of desperate politicians begin.

These innocent young people have been ruthlessly used by unscrupulous politicians to create a wedge between Ndigbo and other Nigerians, deepen the ethnic and religious divide, and inspire a needless culture of hate, intolerance, dichotomy, and seeds of prejudice that will only destroy their future.

“This unhealthy, unhelpful, and deceptive strategy of driving a divisive narrative of ” our candidate is divinely ordained” and the ” only acceptable candidate” and ” the other candidates are unfit and horrific” etc., deployed during the elections over six months ago, surprisingly is still being fanned alive and slowly becoming the new normal and the acceptable culture.

“The vitriolic, vituperations, and caustic language employed in describing hated candidates from other regions, is so frightening that the degree of hate expressed without any restraint and moderation is capable of teaching our children wrong values that will certainly work against us in the future.

“We are unwittingly suggesting that we are bad losers. We may be unknowingly presenting ourselves as desperate power mongers. Attacking, abusing, and insulting people with different political opinions will get others ganging up against them during future elections.

“Sedating social media with hateful content mocking other candidates six months after elections is wrong and could be sending wrong signals to others. It is time to retrace our steps.

Moreover, it isn’t true that accessing the seat of power is much more important than seeking a consensual restructuring of Nigeria.

“Restructuring Nigeria remains the most important and needful project that will better our country and better our lives. To give the impression that we are at war with certain sections or leaders, as we are unknowingly doing presently, only horrifies compatriots and paints us in a very bad light.

“They think we are sore losers, who are desperate for power, whereas nothing could be farther from the truth. Our people only desire and crave a functional Nigeria where merit and egalitarianism thrive.

“We do not claim that we alone have the knowledge and wisdom to rebuild Nigeria. We never said we won’t accept any election results or tribunal judgment that doesn’t favour our preferred candidate. We did not say that Lagos is no man’s land. We never claimed we would take over or dominate other people’s land. We did not at any time claim to decide the political fate of other people’s land. We are not at war with anyone. Ndigbo is a law-abiding and patriotic citizen who believes in “live and let live”.