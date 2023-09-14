Ndigbo berate partisan monarchs who openly support candidates, parties

•Say it’s against traditional institution

•It’s regrettable that some traditional rulers stoop so low with their esteemed stool

•Some monarchs organise political meetings in their palaces —Okeke

•This is strange, desecration of Igbo traditional institution

•Don’t cross your boundary due to pecuniary interest —Bishop Onuoha

•Don’t allow politicians to use and dump you, Enugu monarch cautions colleagues

By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Steve Oko, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Chinonso Alozie & Alumona Ukwueze

ACROSS Nigeria, Igbo land inclusive, traditional rulers, by the privileged position they occupy as father of all, do not get involved in partisan politics. They are to be apolitical; their duty is to pray and bless all candidates, irrespective of the political party.

Even if they, as human beings, have sympathy for any candidate or political party, they pretend and keep it to themselves. But a disturbing scenario recently took place in Orlu, Imo State, when prominent traditional rulers, including the chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, gathered and openly declared support for Governor Hope Uzodinma and his party, APC ahead of November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state. Not only that they declared support for Uzodinma, they went further to debase the traditional institution and Igbo culture, by laying ancestral curses on their subjects; invoking Orlu land to kill any Orlu person who does not support Uzodinma’s bid for second term. This is a worrisome aberration and desecration of Igbo land and its revered tradition. As expected, the action has attracted wide condemnations and reactions.

Don’t allow politicians to use and dump you, Enugu monarch cautions colleagues

Decrying the action of Orlu monarchs, the grand patron of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council and the traditional ruler of Aji autonomous community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Igwe Simeon Osisi Itodo, reprimanded traditional rulers in Igbo land, advising them not to allow politicians to use and dump them.

The monarch frowned at traditional rulers who turn campaign tools for politicians during elections who in most cases, dump them once they actualise their aims.

The revered monarch advised that as a way of sustaining the dignity of traditional institutions in Igbo land, traditional rulers and other serious traditional title holders should concentrate on upholding the values and cultures of the Igbo race.

“The traditional rulership position makes the bearer to command respect for life if the holder respects himself. However, if the holder is not careful, he may engage in actions which may attract lifetime regret and condemnation.

“Some politicians use traditional rulers to achieve their aims, and once the aim is achieved, they dump them. It is regrettable that some traditional rulers stoop so low to the extent that they engage in open campaign for politicians. They should know that no politician would care to treat them if they get injured in the process.

“If you don’t want to lose the respect of your subjects, you should desist from politicking as a traditional ruler. If any politician needs your support, he can pay you a courtesy visit for your prayers and if you so wish, you can advise your subjects on what they should do when he leaves,” Igwe Itodo said.

Traditional rulers shouldn’t compel subjects to support unpopular candidates

The Co-chair of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, in his reaction, advised royal fathers not to take undue advantage of their privileged position to compel their subjects to vote for unpopular candidates.

“This is democracy, and the joy of democracy is for people to be free to vote for whoever they want. People are even free not to vote but we encourage them to vote. And we should allow them to vote for whoever is their choice.

“However, if a traditional ruler decides to say: This is who we want, it is their choice; it is not compelling on anybody.”

He condemned the issue of traditional rulers placing curses on any of their subjects not willing to vote for the candidate they had endorsed, warning that nobody should arrogate to oneself the role of God. Bishop Onuoha advised traditional rulers not to cross their boundaries for pecuniary interests.

Also reacting, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, Igbo Think Tank, Prof. Madubuike Ezeibe, expressed concern that politicians often induce traditional rulers to sing their praises and advised royal fathers to always maintain their neutrality in matters of politics in respect to the traditional stool they occupy.

On the recent action of Orlu monarchs, Prof. Ezeibe alleged that it was possible that the royal fathers were induced to make such undignified comments.

“You know, politicians, sometimes pay people to make certain remarks in their favour. Traditional rulers should rather be advisers and refrain from delving into partisan politics so that they won’t be messed up,” Ezeibe admonished.

On his own part, Chief Christian Okeke, a community leader in Anambra State lamented that many of the monarchs have lost the respect of all their subjects due their partisanship.

He said: “Ideally, traditional rulers should not be seen to be taking sides in political matters. However, what is happening in many communities is very worrisome. A community would select someone to be their monarch, only for the government to jettison the choice of the people and go for an unpopular person. Once such a person receives certificate of recognition from government, he becomes part of the administration that influenced his emergence.

“Many of such traditional rulers even organise political meetings in their palaces and receive patronage from government. They are also part of mobilisers during elections and they direct their subjects who to vote for. The ideal thing is that traditional rulers should remain politically neutral.”

Mr. Humphrey Nwadiukwu, in his contribution, recalled that it was the involvement of traditional rulers in politics that led to the suspension of 12 traditional rulers in Anambra State during the administration of Governor Willie Obiano and some of them eventually lost their thrones.

Monarchs being partisan will destroy Igbo land—Muo

Christopher Muo, an Onitsha-based legal practitioner and a prince of Amuro royal family, Okigwe, Imo State, condemned the issue of traditional rulers placing ancestral curse on their community members who do not support their political interest. He cautioned traditional rulers on “reducing themselves to political campaign managers available for hire.”

He attributed the attitude of some monarchs to the systemic bastardisation of the process for ascension to the traditional thrones by State Governments in Igbo land. This, he regretted, has spelled doom for the traditional institution.

He called for the repeal of outdated laws in South-East states which do not provide any statutory safeguard for traditional rulers who choose to abstain from being used for partisan political power.

Appointment of irresponsible persons as monarchs, root of the problem—Okolo

Chief Johnson Okolo, an Onitsha-based industrialist, blamed the misbehaviour of some monarchs on the balkanization of communities by the governors for their selfish political interests.

According to him, responsible and respectable traditional rulers who have good means of livelihood cannot descend so low to play politics and make such abominable comments.

“We all know that nobody will force the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, nobody will force the Eze Uzu Awka, Igwe Gibson Nwosu to endorse him by force and others who have respect for tradition and culture of Ndigbo and their offices. It is laughable that in Imo State, only Orlu zone as stated in their shameful video that has gone viral, has over 200 traditional rulers. Where in Igbo land does such happen? So you should not be surprised about their macabre dance in the name of endorsement of the sitting Governor for re-election”, Okolo lamented.

Hunger, fear pushed Orlu monarch to campaign, lay curses on their people

Reacting to the despicable action of Orlu monarchs, an elder statesman, Chime Nzeribe blamed it on hunger and fear, but totally condemned it.

“The historic Orlu Zonal Unity and Development Summit held on 26th August, 2023 in Owerri Nkworji and signed by Eze C. I. Ilomuanya and Engr. Greg Madu acknowledged that the emergence of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State in January 2020, is a divine gift to Orlu Zone. By this selfish endorsement of Governor Hope Uzodimma for another four years, these Orlu elders are making big mistake.

“Bluntly put, Uzodimma’s governorship remains an ill wind that blows no good. Not to Ndi Orlu and not to Imo generally. Immediately he took over, the skies in Orlu turned black, signaling impending disaster and today, Orlu is witnessing a pogrom reminiscent of the Nigeria/Biafra war pogrom.

“This latest failed gimmick of the so-called Orlu monarchs is a great disservice to the good people of Orlu. It is akin to endorsing the continued slavery, killing and dehumanization of the long suffering people, especially in the Orsu area where it is an offence now for able-bodied youths to walk the streets of the community.

“How can one claim to be seeking unity and peace in the zone without acknowledging the fact of the gruesome murder of traditional rulers and other sons and daughters of Orlu zone in the period under review? Or, condemn the notorious Ebubeagu for the many alleged murders linked to them?

“Everything about the elders’ action is repugnant and smacks of selfishness. These elders were motivated by nothing but hunger or fear,” he said.