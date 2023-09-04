N’Delta: Isoko nation demands pipeline surveillance contract

As the debate as to whether or not the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to private security companies should be renewed, a coalition of Isoko Youth Groups and ex- agitators have called on President Bola Tinubu to reserve a slot for the ethnic sub-nationality in the next phase.

Conveners of the group, Nur’ Ekpokpobe and Karo Edor made the demand on Sunday in a joint statement issued after a meeting with relevant stakeholders in Oleh,Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is just as the coalition called on President Tinubu to implement the 9th Senate’s recommendation for youths of Isoko extraction to be separately engaged by the Federal Government in the pipeline surveillance contract.

While noting that a number of variables informed the award of the previous contracts based on information available to the Federal Government at the time, the group noted that recent developments have necessitated the need to decentralize the contracts this time.

The statement read in part: “Sometime in August 2022, a contract for the surveillance of oil pipeline in the entire region was awarded to Tantita Security owned by the family of Mr. Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), an Ijaw from Oporoza in Niger Delta, without recourse to any Isoko or Urhobo representation, body or council.

“Again without consultations, a sub-contract to cover for the pipelines in Urhobo nation was awarded. However, this contract was awarded with a spur into the Isoko axis.

“This move was interpreted in its entirety to be a total disregard for Isoko nation and its vibrant youths in their capacity to man surveillance on crude oil facilities in the area.

“In view of the awards of these sub-contracts, eleven Isoko youth groups came together in a coalition to exhaust all legal channels to press home demands germane to the perceived marginalization.

“As part of our engagements, several letters were written to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Office of the National Security Adviser, and the National Assembly amongst others.

“Following our efforts, the Nigerian Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions headed by Sen. Ayo Akinyulere, on instructions of the then Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, held on January 28, 2023 on the issues raised. The hearing was attended by the conveners of Coalition of Isoko Youths, President Generals of Isoko Communities in Bayelsa State, representative of the then Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and others.

“The Senate committee recommended at the end of the hearing, the need for the NNPCL and the Federal Government to engage Isoko youths and stakeholders for keeping the peace and protecting crude oil installations in their areas ever since the beginning of exploration till date.”

That said,the coalition called on the Tinubu-led government to leverage on the peaceful disposition of Isoko youths and reward their legitimate demand without much Ado.

“We wish to appeal again to President Bola Tinubu to give Isoko nation its rightful place in the next award of the pipeline surveillance contracts,” the group added.