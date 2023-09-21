NDE flags off orientation for 75 participants of EDS in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has flagged off the orientation for 75 participants of the Enviropreneurship Development Scheme (EDS) in Ondo State.

Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Nuhu Fikpo, said this during the the Flag-off/orientation of the Enviropreneurship Development Scheme (EDS) in Akure, the state capital.

Fikpo who was represented by the Ondo State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Adelodun Olusegun, said in Akure, the state capital, that ” the main objective of the Scheme is to reduce unemployment among youths by providing ‘on-the-job’ training in Enviropreneurship Development.

He said that “seventy five (75) participants have been selected to be trained on how to convert waste to wealth for a period of three months.

“The Enviropreneur sees the world as a place full of resources and can also nurture a culture of life-cycle-based thinking on how to turn wastes to valuables within the rules and norms of the Society, also taking into cognizance of regulatory instruments guiding the operation.

The Director General said that the ” scheme aims at providing entrepreneurial skills to interested unemployed youths and persons, through various training on recycling existing waste materials/resources which will in turn benefit present and future generations.

“The scheme also aimed at acquiring skills training on the use of waste materials to develop several products and services.

“These bring about sustainable business thereby improving the standard of living of the participants of the scheme.

“The scheme creates environmental maintenance awareness amongst people living in the communities and as such reduce the impact of climate change in the environment.

Mallam Abubakar Fikpo recalled that “The National Directorate of Employment has since inception in 1987 designed various schemes and programmes to tackle the problem of unemployment in the Country among which is the Enviroprenuership Development Scheme.

The participants, according to the Director General “are therefore encouraged and advised to be prompt and regular at their places of training for the duration of this three months.