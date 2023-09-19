NDDC: We can’t afford to fail people of Niger-Delta – Ogbuku

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission, has emphasized the paramount importance of leadership in achieving the organization’s mission of facilitating the sustainable development of the region.

During the flag-off of a workshop on strategic management and leadership for newly promoted directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Abuja on Monday, Dr. Ogbuku delivered a resolute address, underlining the urgency to rise to the occasion.

“We cannot afford to falter or stagnate,” he stated.

Dr.Ogbuku highlighted the significance of the training program for the newly promoted directors.

“Leadership is synonymous with stakeholder engagement, financial management, and sustainable development.

“This immersive learning experience will equip you with the skills and insights necessary to lead with confidence and competence,” Dr. Ogbuku stated, stressing the role of leadership in driving the mission of the NDDC and the impact of their decisions on the communities within the Niger Delta region.

Also speaking, Director-General, Mrs. Cecilia Umaru Gayya of The Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), echoed these sentiments.

She noted that the training programme came at a critical time when the nation is grappling with economic challenges that require a proactive and innovative approach in managing public resources

“We are at a crossroads in our nation’s history. The current economic crunch is a wake-up call for all of us to look inward and begin to do things differently.

“Effective leadership and performance management skills of the directing staff at the NDDC must be sharpened to ensure greater effectiveness and efficiency,” Gayya said.

She further emphasized the importance of the programme in light of the NDDC undergoing remarkable reforms and the need for highly skilled and competent officers to drive these changes

The NDDC Director of Human Resources, Patrick Ekade, further stressed the importance of the training, emphasizing the need for older directors to share ideas and experiences with the new ones.

He also acknowledged the necessity of the skills and mindsets the training would instill for the success of the new directors.

The course, coordinated by ASCON, aims to enhance the performance of directing staff of the NDDC by equipping them with necessary skills and knowledge in anticipation of the rapid socio-economic changes in today’s work environment.