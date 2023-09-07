NDDC: Ukwa West APC salutes Tinubu over Dimgba’s appointment

By Clifford Ndujihe

Ukwa West Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Chief Eruba Dimgba as Abia State Representative on the Board of NIger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Ukwa West APC expressed its gratitude a meeting of the LGA Chairman and Ward Chairmen, while describing Dimgba as

a leader who has an unflinching belief in the party and the Tinubu Administration.

In a communique jointly signed by the Party’s State Assistant Secretary, LGA Chairman and 10 Ward Chairmen, the party further described Dimgba as a “humble son of Asa and a sincere party man.”

It said: “We cannot hide our happiness. The appointment of Chief Eruba has brought enormous joy in the LGA and the entire state.”

Highlight of the meeting was the adoption of Dimgba as the leader of Ukwa West LGA in a motion moved by Engr Uruakpa Sterling and seconded by the Elder Uju Nwarie.