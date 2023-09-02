NDDC: Ebie’s appointment one of Tinubu’s best decisions – Oil Producing Communities

By Dapo Akinrefon

Ekuku-Agbor Elites Association, a prominent group in the oil-producing communities of Ika Local Government Area of Delta State, on Saturday, commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Chiedu Ebie as the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The association, in a statement by its president, Mr Sylvester Okoh, and 22 other members, said the appointment stands as one of the best decisions the Federal Government has made in recent times because Ebie’s antecedents both in private and public life stand him out as an experienced and resourceful administrator who will ensure equitable representation of and rapid development of the Niger Delta region

According to them, Ebie who hails from Agbor-Alidinma in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, is a humble, intelligent and highly resourceful politician.

The statement reads: “The President and members of Ekuku-Agbor Elites Association wish to congratulate our brother, Barrister Chiedu Ebie on his recent appointment as the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your appointment to this exalted position is well-deserved considering your past antecedents in your service to the government of Delta state as one-time Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education and Secretary to the State Government of Delta State.

“Mr Chiedu Ebie is a humble, intelligent and highly resourceful politician. We pray God Almighty to protect and guide you throughout your tenure.”

Ebie, a lawyer, oil and gas executive, entrepreneur and public servant has been receiving plaudits from many stakeholders in the Niger Delta since he was appointed to chair the NDDC by the president.